WWE | CM Punk torna a Smackdown e rimanda la scelta del roster

Survivor Series, la WWE batte i record di tutti i tempi per visibilità, vendite e merchandiseBerlino ospiterà Bash in Berlin nell'agosto 2024: il primo grande Premium Live Event WWE in Germania Inoltre, il ritorno a sorpresa di CM Punk, dopo quasi un decennio di assenza dalla WWE, ha ...
Seth Rollins: “Ecco perchè disprezzo CM Punk” Tuttowrestling
WWE: Immagini di CM Punk prima di SmackDown (VIDEO) Tuttowrestling
Will NJPW's Kazuchika Okada sign with WWEIn this week's Wrestling Observer, Meltzer added that WWE would make a harder push to sign Okada now, after failing to get Will Ospreay, who announced his signing with AEW last month. Okada has also ...
WWE will do "incredible business" with CM Punk allegedly expected to face a 2-time US Champion at WrestleMania, legend says (Exclusive)CM Punk returned to SmackDown this week and made his intentions clear that he wants to be in a WrestleMania main event. During the post-show review on Smack Talk, Bill Apter felt that Rollins vs.