WWE | CM Punk torna a Smackdown e rimanda la scelta del roster

(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a Friday Nightè stata celebrata l’edizione speciale Tribute to the Troops dedicata alle truppe statunitensi. Com’era stato annunciato qualche giorno fa CMè apparso nello show blu dopo quasi un decennio. I fan della WWE si aspettavano di conoscere con qualeavrebbe firmato ma, a quanto pare, dovranno aspettare ancora. The best in The world hando tutto al prossimo episodio di Monday Night Raw. CMha preferito giocare con la possibilità di partecipare e vincere la Royal Rumble andando poi a giocarsi una chance per il titolo a Wrestlemania. Il wrestler di Chicago ha anche approfittato per lanciare diverse sfide ai wrestler tra cui Roman Reigns e Kevin Owens. Proprio quest’ultimo ha protagonizzato poche settimane fa un segmento di backstage in cui ...

