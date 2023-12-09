WWE | Charlotte Flair potrebbe essersi lesionata al ginocchio questa notte a SmackDown

(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Poche ore fa si è celebrato l’ultimo episodio di Friday Nightpresso l’Amica Mutual Pavilion di Providence, Rhode Island. Tra i match in programmaha affrontanto Asuka che, aiutata dalle colleghe del Damage CTRL ha portato a casa la vittoria. Oltre al risultato del match a fare notizia sono le condizioni di salute di The Queen che, a quanto pare, nel tentativo di eseguire un Moonsault dalla terza corda non è riuscita a cadere tra le braccia di Asuka ed è atterrata accanto al tavolo dei commentatori appoggiando male la gamba sinistra. Nonostante la situazione sembrasse sotto controllo, le telecamere dei fan presenti in tribuna hanno mostrato il contrario. Al termine del matchsi è trascinata verso un angolo per essere soccorsa dall’arbitro e dal personale medico. Dopo ...

