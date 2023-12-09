WWE : L’idillio è già finito? Problemi tra Becky Lynch e Charlotte Flair - c’è lo zampino di Bayley
WWE : Charlotte Flair chiama Becky Lynch per il WarGames - ecco come sono andate le cose
WWE : Charlotte Flair non può nulla contro le Damage CTRL - a fine match un gradito ritorno
WWE : Primo faccia a faccia tra Jade Cargill e Charlotte Flair
WWE : Iyo Sky difende il titolo femminile con l’aiuto di Charlotte Flair
Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago... Women's WarGames Match Vincitrici: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Charlotte Flair vs Asuka, ... Dove vedere Survivor Series: WarGames Il PLE della WWE è disponibile come sempre soltanto sul WWE ...
Paura a SmackDown per Charlotte Flair: infortunio per lei World Wrestling
WWE: Charlotte Flair potrebbe essersi lesionata al ginocchio questa notte a SmackDown Zona Wrestling
WWE star Charlotte Flair suffers a nasty knee injury after slipping and getting 'caught on the ropes' - before being helped out of the ring at SmackDownFlair was noticeably favouring her right leg as the bout concluded before shouting 'my knee' as referee Charles Robinson and medical personnel attended to her after the match.
WWE SmackDown Results: CM Punk Makes Wresltemania Main Event PromiseThe show saw CM Punk make a return to SmackDown on the Tribute to the Troops special. The “Second City Saint” will be deciding which brand he is going to be a part of on the upcoming Monday. The ...