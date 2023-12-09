Wolverhampton-Nottingham Forest (sabato 09 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Secondo i media britannici il Nottingham Forest sarebbe pronto a esonerare Steve Cooper dopo la dura sconfitta per 5-0 contro il Fulham, la quarta di fila, con Julen Lopetegui e Marco Silva tra i candidati a subentrare. Al momento di pubblicare questo articolo non c’è ancora nulla di ufficiale riguardo il destino del classe 1979 InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
