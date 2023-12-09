CGTN | China | Vietnam eye closer people-to-people bonds

Within the framework of the 15th Vietnam-China International Trade and Tourism Fair, an antiphonal singing exchange activity was held on Beilun River, the border river between China and Vietnam, on November 30. Chinese and Vietnamese singers performed songs praising the close friendship between the people of the two countries.As socialist Leggi su sbircialanotizia
CGTN : Xi Jinping urges China - EU to step up cooperation - handle differences
CGTN : China speaks up for peace - justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue
CGTN : China pledges to expand financial openness as economy grows
CGTN : How China will expand financial opening-up after key meeting
CGTN : How China adds 'green' to development - brings benefits to people through ecological progress
CGTN: Xi Jinping urges China, EU to step up cooperation, handle differences... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - xi - jinping - urges - china - eu - to - step - up - cooperation - handle - differences - 302009225.html
China expresses regret over U.S. veto of Gaza ceasefire resolution news.cgtn.com
China-EU Summit: Both sides agree to deepen climate cooperation news.cgtn.com
CGTN: China, Vietnam eye closer people-to-people bondsBEIJING, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the 15th Vietnam-China International Trade and Tourism Fair, an antiphonal singing exchange activity was held on Beilun River, the border ...
China ‘deeply disappointed’ by US veto of Gaza ceasefire resolutionChina on Saturday expressed its deep disappointment with the United States’ second veto of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, which was tabled b ...