Brighton-Burnley | Premier League | De Zerbi per tornare in zona Europa League | probabili formazioni e diretta tv

Brighton Burnley

Brighton-Burnley, Premier League: De Zerbi per tornare in zona Europa League, probabili formazioni e diretta tv (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Continua senza sosta la Premier League che, dopo il turno infrasettimanale, riparte con la sedicesima giornata di campionato. Tra i match da seguire un interessante Brighton-Burnley, in programma alle ore 16:00 al Falmer Stadium. Match fondamentale da ambo i lati, con le due squadre che si giocano punti pesanti ai lati opposti della classifica. I ragazzi di Di Zerbi sono ottavi con 25 punti, ma hanno intenzione di vincere per tentare di tornare in piena zona Europa League. Davanti ai Seagulls, infatti, ci sono, ad un passo, il Newcastle a quota 26 e la coppia formata da Tottenham e Manchester United a 27. Decisamente più allarmante la situazione degli ospiti, penultimi con solo 7 punti e quindi in ...
