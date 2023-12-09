(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Today's men's and women's teams will play without names on the back of their jerseys. Three dots will be printed on their jersey instead. AMSTERDAM, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/Every month, players fromAmsterdam's men's and women's teams receive more than 1,500messages onmedia. This figure is based on

AJAX TAKES A STAND AGAINST SOCIAL HATE

Today Ajax's men's and women's teams will play without names on the back of their jerseys. Three dots will be printed on their jersey instead.

