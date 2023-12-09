AEW Rampage | gli ascolti si mantengono ancora stabili

AEW Rampage

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©

Autore : aewuniverse
AEW Rampage, gli ascolti si mantengono ancora stabili (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di AEW Rampage, trasmesso questa notte su TNT Drama, ha registrato una media di 337.000 spettatori, secondo quanto riportato da Alfred Konuwa a Forbes. Questa cifra rappresenta un leggero calo rispetto alla settimana precedente (348.000 spettatori). Lo show ha segnato inoltre 152.000 spettatori nella fascia demograca chiave (compresa tra i 18 e i 49 anni). Tuttavia, bisognerà attendere i risultati definitivi che verranno pubblicati lunedì. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

AEW: Risultati AEW Rampage 08-12-2023  Tuttowrestling

AEW Rampage Risultati Live 08-12-2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

10 Best Wrestling Tag Teams Of 2023

In many ways, The Bucks took cues from teams like The Hardys and dialled it up a notch. Their matches are fast, and they like it that way. Sure, it leads to chaos and AEW refs looking like idiots with ...

AEW Rampage 12/8: Continental Classic Highlights, Title Bouts

In a dramatic showdown on the latest episode of AEW Rampage, held at Montreal's Bell Center, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia rekindled their riveting rivalry from the previous year. The main event ...
Video su : AEW Rampage
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Rampage Rampage ascolti mantengono ancora stabili