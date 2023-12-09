AEW Rampage, gli ascolti si mantengono ancora stabili (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) L’ultimo episodio di AEW Rampage, trasmesso questa notte su TNT Drama, ha registrato una media di 337.000 spettatori, secondo quanto riportato da Alfred Konuwa a Forbes. Questa cifra rappresenta un leggero calo rispetto alla settimana precedente (348.000 spettatori). Lo show ha segnato inoltre 152.000 spettatori nella fascia demograca chiave (compresa tra i 18 e i 49 anni). Tuttavia, bisognerà attendere i risultati definitivi che verranno pubblicati lunedì. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
