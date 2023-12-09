(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) La AEW ha annunciato cheparlerà al pubblico questa notte a, aggiungendo la sua presenza ai già annunciati match della Blue League del Continental Classic, a Kenny Omega vs Ethan Page ed a Willow Nightingale vs Mercedes Martinez. Lo show, registrato martedì, verrà mandato in onda comunquenel consueto slot del sabato notte.la: TONIGHTSaturday Night #AEW8PM ET / 7PM CT @tntdramaWe'll hear from the FTW Champion @730Don't miss Saturday Night!8PM ET / 7PM CT @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/HBBM803cEE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2023 AEW Continental Classic (Blue League): Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo AEW Continental Classic (Blue ...

Altre News in Rete:

AEW: Hook a Collision stanotte, ecco la card aggiornata Zona Wrestling

AEW: Fight Forever, disponibile il DLC con HOOK e Danhausen - News Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 ... Console-Tribe

HOOK Segment Announced For 12/9 AEW Collision

AEW is filling out the card for the December 9 episode of AEW Collision. In a tweet, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that fans will hear from FTW Champion HOOK on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Brad Nessler Calls The Action, Orton And Knight Win, Cassidy Beats Angelico | WWE SD x AEW Recap

- Orange Cassidy defended the AEW International Championship against Angelico. HOOK and Danhausen, along with Small-Hausen, accompanied Cassidy to the ring. Serpentico interfered, and Danhausen took ...