WWE | Un poster pubblicizza il ritorno di AJ Styles a SmackDown

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) AJè pronto a fare il suoin WWE. Ebbene sì, stando ad un tweet in cui troviamo ilche va are il prossimo episodio di, si vede benissimo il volto del “Phenomenal One” pronto quindi a calcare di nuovo in-ring dello show blu. La puntata in questione sarà inoltre parte del Tribute To The Troops. AJFeatured On 12/8 WWEAdvertising Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 7, 2023 AJ is advertised for Tomorrow’s.LFG #pic.twitter.com/rwk0kMmKwf— Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns era) December 7, 2023

