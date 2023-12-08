WWE: Un poster pubblicizza il ritorno di AJ Styles a SmackDown (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) AJ Styles è pronto a fare il suo ritorno in WWE. Ebbene sì, stando ad un tweet in cui troviamo il poster che va a pubblicizzare il prossimo episodio di SmackDown, si vede benissimo il volto del “Phenomenal One” pronto quindi a calcare di nuovo in-ring dello show blu. La puntata in questione sarà inoltre parte del Tribute To The Troops. AJ Styles Featured On 12/8 WWE SmackDown Advertising Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 7, 2023 AJ is advertised for Tomorrow’s SmackDown.LFG #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rwk0kMmKwf— Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns era) December 7, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
