WWE | Sami Zayn ha richiesto un periodo di pausa | l’indiscrezione

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultima edizione del Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer ha affermato chehaundie che la WWE glielo abbia concesso senza battere ciglio. L’ex NXT, che negli ultimi due anni non si è praticamente mai fermato dalla storyline con e contro la Bloodline in avanti, dovrebbe dunque fermarsi per unnon meglio specificato, al momento. In chiave storyline,potrebbe essere stato messo fuori gioco a Raw, quando McIntyre l’ha sconfitto nell’opener, colpendo ripetutamente il ginocchio dell’ex Undisputed Tag-Team Champion. A riprova di questa possibile, il 28 dicembre la WWE andrà a Laval, Quebec, a “casa” di unche non è annunciato per lo ...

