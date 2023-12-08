Wolverhampton-Nottingham Forest sabato 09 dicembre 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting
Wolverhampton-Nottingham Forest (sabato 09 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Secondo i media britannici il Nottingham Forest sarebbe pronto a esonerare Steve Cooper dopo la dura sconfitta per 5-0 contro il Fulham, la quarta di fila, con Julen Lopetegui e Marco Silva tra i candidati a subentrare. Al momento di pubblicare questo articolo non c’è ancora nulla di ufficiale riguardo il destino del classe 1979 InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Premier: Manchester City in crisi, ko con l'Aston Villa e a - 6 dall'Arsenal. Il Liverpool passa a Sheffield

... Aston Villa 32; Manchester City 30; Manchester Utd, Tottenham 27; Newcastle 26; Brighton 25; West Ham 21; Brentford, Chelsea 19; Fulham, Wolverhampton 18; Crystal Palace, Bournemouth 16; Nottingham ...

Formazioni Wolverhampton-Nottingham Forest | Pronostici e quote | 09-12-2023  Infobetting

Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - Corriere.it  Corriere della Sera

Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Nottingham Forest have only won one of their past six top-flight games against Wolves, which was a 5-0 home win in November 1983 under Brian Clough. Their only previous Premier League meetings were ...

Wolves v Nottingham Forest - Match preview

Wolves have come a long way since O’Neil was thrown in at the deep end in August and the fans have responded in turn. Now, they face a Nottingham Forest side in crisis tomorrow, with Wolves ready to ...
Video su : Wolverhampton Nottingham
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Wolverhampton Nottingham Wolverhampton Nottingham Forest sabato dicembre