The General è il nuovo singolo dei Guns N’ Roses dopo Perphaps testo e traduzione

The General

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a optimagazine©

Autore : optimagazine
The General è il nuovo singolo dei Guns N’ Roses dopo Perphaps (testo e traduzione) (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Axl Rose e soci amano stupire il pubblico da più di trent’anni: il nuovo singolo dei Guns N’ Roses è The General, una sorpresa su più fronti. In primo luogo perché dopo Perhaps i fan della band si ritrovano con un altro inedito, in secondo luogo perché The General non è esattamente il brano catchy con il riffone hard rock da corna alzate e ritornelli cantanti a squarciagola sopra e sotto il palco. Il nuovo singolo dei Guns N’ Roses The General è il nuovo singolo dei Guns N’ Roses ed è fuori da venerdì 8 dicembre su tutte le piattaforme streaming e in rotazione radiofonica. Per il pubblico più attento non è la ...
Leggi su optimagazine
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Archetype Entertainment Reveals EXODUS - An Epic Sci - Fi RPG That Puts Players at the Center of an Emotional Story

...' said Chad Robertson, Co - Founder, General Manager and Executive Producer at Archetype Entertainment. 'Our team is putting their full talent and passion behind the vision of crafting a player ...

GUNS N' ROSES: ascolta il nuovo singolo "The General"  metalitalia.com

Guns N' Roses - The General (Radio Date: 08-12-2023)  EarOne

Finalmente nuova musica per la leggendaria rock band Guns’N Roses

Dopo “ Perhaps ” uscito quest’estate ed il tour mondiale che ha fatto tappa anche in Italia per un’unica data evento lo scorso 8 luglio 2023 al Circo Massimo di Roma , i GUNS ‘N ROSES pubblicano oggi ...

Press briefing - General Affairs Council of 12 December 2023

The press briefing ahead of the General Affairs Council will take place on Monday, 11 December 2023 (time to be confirmed). Per ottenere maggiori informazioni su questi cookie, sulle modalità e ...
Video su : The General
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The General General nuovo singolo Guns Roses