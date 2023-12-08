The Game Awards 2023 | Marvel’s Blade | il trailer di annuncio da Arkane

The Game Awards 2023 | Marvel’s Blade: il trailer di annuncio da Arkane (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Vampiro infame, per te solo le lame: svelato con un tagliente trailer d’annuncio l’ultimogenito di Arkane Studios e Bethesda, Marvel’s Blade Come suggerito dai recenti leak, il prossimo gioco di Arkane Studios è stato annunciato ai Game Awards ma, contrariamente a pressoché qualsiasi pronostico, il protagonista del trailer di annuncio è stato nientemeno che Marvel’s Blade. Anziché il Dishonored 3 che si sarebbero aspettati tutti, infatti, Marvel Games e gli sviluppatori del pluripremiato Deathloop Arkane Lyon hanno svelato un gioco su licenza diretto dal medesimo creatore, il Game director Dinga Bakaba. Il gioco ci vedrà tra le ...
