The Game Awards 2023 | Light No Fire | trailer di annuncio da Hello Games

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) I papà del “cielo di nessuno” ci invitano a non accendere fuochi: ecco ildidiNo, dagli autori di No Man’s Sky Una delle più grandi e gradite sorprese degli ultimiè stata l’dal team di sviluppos, creatori di No Man’s Sky, di un nuovo titolo similarmente “negativo” con ildiNo. Questo non implica in alcun modo che le migliorie del caso non andranno avanti per il predecessore spirituale, ma il leader degli sviluppatori Sean Murray ha presentato sul palco il prossimo progetto in cantiere. E, come sempre, le ambiziosi restano le stesse, visto che il gioco mira a creare un mondo di gioco la cui grandezza ...

Altre News in Rete:

The Game Awards 2023: ecco l'elenco dei vincitori

Con una line - up stellare di titoli come Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2,Awards 2023 ha messo in mostra il meglio dell'industria, premiando i giochi più innovativi e amati dell'anno. Il 2023 è stato un anno eccezionale per l'industria dei videogiochi, ...

The Game Awards 2023: gli annunci, i premi e i giochi presentati Multiplayer.it

The Game Awards 2023, tutti i vincitori: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno! Everyeye Videogiochi

Il miglior portatile gaming oggi è questo: HP Victus con Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3060 a 1099€!

Se state cercando un PC portatile gaming con ottimo rapporto qualità prezzo, prendete in considerazione questo HP Victus: la dotazione è ottima anche come tuttofare ed è in offerta!

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains, la recensione (Nintendo Switch)

A molti potrà non dire niente, ma nel territorio cinese o di linguaggio cinese, Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains è valutato come uno dei GDR a ...