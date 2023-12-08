The Game Awards 2023 | Final Fantasy 16 | trailer del DLC The Rising Tide

The Game

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Autore : tuttotek
The Game Awards 2023 | Final Fantasy 16: trailer del DLC The Rising Tide (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Clive e compagnia squartante cavalcano l’onda del DLC: ecco il trailer per The Rising Tide, la futura espansione di Final Fantasy 16 Negli scorsi mesi Square-Enix ha confermato di essere al lavoro su due espansioni di Final Fantasy 16 (per i puristi, XVI), e mentre il primo DLC ha ricevuto uno shadow drop, oltre alla sorprendente disponibilità di Echoes of the Fallen abbiamo anche un trailer di annuncio per The Rising Tide. Il primo dei due, infatti, è ora disponibile sia per l’acquisto che per download e utilizzo. In quanto al compare, l’uscita è prevista per la primavera 2024. Entrambe le espansioni si concentreranno su Clive e soci, espandendo a dismisura sia la lore che il mondo di Valisthea. Il video di ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

The Game Awards 2023: ecco l'elenco dei vincitori

Con una line - up stellare di titoli come Baldur's Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2, The Game Awards 2023 ha messo in mostra il meglio dell'industria, premiando i giochi più innovativi e amati dell'anno. Il 2023 è stato un anno eccezionale per l'industria dei videogiochi, ...

The Game Awards 2023: gli annunci, i premi e i giochi presentati  Multiplayer.it

The Game Awards 2023, tutti i vincitori: Baldur's Gate 3 è il gioco dell'anno!  Everyeye Videogiochi

Il miglior portatile gaming oggi è questo: HP Victus con Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3060 a 1099€!

Se state cercando un PC portatile gaming con ottimo rapporto qualità prezzo, prendete in considerazione questo HP Victus: la dotazione è ottima anche come tuttofare ed è in offerta!

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains, la recensione (Nintendo Switch)

A molti potrà non dire niente, ma nel territorio cinese o di linguaggio cinese, Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains è valutato come uno dei GDR a ...
Video su : The Game
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Game Game Awards 2023 Final Fantasy