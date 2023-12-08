Start list inseguimento maschile Hochfilzen 2023 biathlon | italiani in gara e pettorali di partenza

Start list inseguimento maschile Hochfilzen 2023 biathlon: italiani in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) La Start list dell’inseguimento maschile della tappa di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon a Hochfilzen 2023: ecco di seguito i pettorali di partenza e gli italiani in gara per questo secondo appuntamento sulle nevi austriache. Come da regolamento, partecipano i primi sessanta rispetto alla gara della sprint, per questo motivo troviamo ben cinque italiani in gara, e nel dettaglio Tommaso Giacomel con bib 8, Lukas Hofer con bib 12, Didier Bionaz con bib 16, Patrick Braunhofer con bib 36, Elia Zeni con bib 43. Di seguito ecco la Start list. Start list inseguimento ...
