Start list inseguimento femminile Hochfilzen 2023 biathlon: italiane in gara e pettorali di partenza (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) La Start list dell’inseguimento femminile della tappa di Coppa del Mondo di biathlon a Hochfilzen 2023: ecco di seguito i pettorali di partenza e le italiane in gara per questo secondo appuntamento sulle nevi austriache. Le prime sessanta dell’ordine di arrivo della sprint tornano a darsi battaglia nell’inseguimento femminile e ci sono quattro azzurre impegnate. Si tratta di Lisa Vittozzi col bib 5, Dorothea Wierer col bib 26, Beatrice Trabucchi col bib 46 e Samuela Comola con il 55. Di seguito ecco la Start list. Start list inseguimento femminile ...
