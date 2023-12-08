ROH | I Quit Match ufficiale per Final Battle | la firma tra Page e Nese finisce ovviamente nel caos

ROH Quit

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
ROH: I Quit Match ufficiale per Final Battle, la firma tra Page e Nese finisce ovviamente nel caos (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di ROH TV, Tony Khan ha presieduto la firma del contratto tra Ethan Page e Tony Nese, rendendo ufficiale l’I Quit Match per Final Battle, ultimo PPV dell’anno in programma tra poco più di una settimana. Come la storia insegna, ovviamente, la firma è sfociata in una rissa grazie a Mark Sterling, che ha colpito Page a sorpresa per consentire all’ex WWE di schiantare il suo avversario sopra il tavolo predisposto sul ring. Fri, Dec 15 @CulwellCenter#ROHFinalBattle will say the words – I Quit?It’s @TonyNese vs. @OfficialEGO in an I Quit Match!Final ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

ROH: I Quit Match ufficiale per Final Battle, la firma tra Page e Nese finisce ovviamente nel caos  Zona Wrestling

'I Quit' match added to ROH Final Battle  WON/F4W

Trinity, Motor City Machine Guns, Billie Starkz, And More Pick Up Wins | IMPACT x ROH Fight Size

- Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo rekindled their historic rivalry as they were joined for tag team action by Sexy Star and Maravilla. In a match, Jordynne Grace & Sexy Star defeated Deonna ...

Women's title match to main event ROH Final Battle

Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the Women's World Championship will be in the main event spot of ROH Final Battle. As announced during Thursday's Ring of Honor TV episode, the Women's World title bout ...
Video su : ROH Quit
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : ROH Quit Quit Match ufficiale Final Battle