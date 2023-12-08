ROH: I Quit Match ufficiale per Final Battle, la firma tra Page e Nese finisce ovviamente nel caos (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di ROH TV, Tony Khan ha presieduto la firma del contratto tra Ethan Page e Tony Nese, rendendo ufficiale l’I Quit Match per Final Battle, ultimo PPV dell’anno in programma tra poco più di una settimana. Come la storia insegna, ovviamente, la firma è sfociata in una rissa grazie a Mark Sterling, che ha colpito Page a sorpresa per consentire all’ex WWE di schiantare il suo avversario sopra il tavolo predisposto sul ring. Fri, Dec 15 @CulwellCenter#ROHFinalBattle will say the words – I Quit?It’s @TonyNese vs. @OfficialEGO in an I Quit Match!Final ...Leggi su zonawrestling
