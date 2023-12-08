ROH: Blackpool Combat Club a Final Battle, Danielson sfida Mark Briscoe e gli FTR (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Trios Match in programma a Final Battle, ultimo PPV ROH dell’anno in programma settimana prossima. Bryan Danielson e Wheeler Yuta, durante l’ultimo episodio di ROH TV, hanno sfidato gli FTR e Mark Briscoe ad un incontro per commemorare il compianto Jay, venuto a mancare come ricorderete il 17 gennaio di quest’anno. Quest’ultimo Combattè il celebre Dog Collar Match due anni fa, quando proprio a Final Battle 2022 sfidò insieme al fratello gli ex Revival in un incontro incredibile. L’incontro è stato reso subito ufficiale ed andrà a rimpinguare una card finora abbastanza spoglia. Blackpool Combat Club members @bryanDanielson & the #ROH Pure Champion ...Leggi su zonawrestling
