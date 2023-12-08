ROH | Blackpool Combat Club a Final Battle | Danielson sfida Mark Briscoe e gli FTR

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Trios Match in programma a, ultimo PPV ROH dell’anno in programma settimana prossima. Bryane Wheeler Yuta, durante l’ultimo episodio di ROH TV, hannoto gli FTR ead un incontro per commemorare il compianto Jay, venuto a mancare come ricorderete il 17 gennaio di quest’anno. Quest’ultimotè il celebre Dog Collar Match due anni fa, quando proprio a2022 sfidò insieme al fratello gli ex Revival in un incontro incredibile. L’incontro è stato reso subito ufficiale ed andrà a rimpinguare una card finora abbastanza spoglia.members @bryan& the #ROH Pure Champion ...

Altre News in Rete:

