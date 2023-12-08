Premier | il Tottenham non vince più | passa il West Ham Milan | visto il Newcastle? Ko 3-0 in casa dell’Everton | Estero

Premier: il Tottenham non vince più, passa il West Ham. Milan, visto il Newcastle? Ko 3-0 in casa dell’Everton | Estero (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) 2023-12-08 00:08:00 Fermi tutti! Posticipi della 15esima giornata di Premier League nella serata di Sant’Ambrogio: in campo alle 20:30 Everton-Newcastle e tre quarti d’ora dopo Tottenham-West Ham. E’ una serata importantissima per gli Spurs, che dopo un avvio di campionato fotonico non vincono da quattro partite (3 sconfitte, 1 pareggio) e per i Toffees, che stanno cercando di risalire la china dopo la penalizzazione di 10 punti inflitta dalla FA. Hammers e Magpies opporranno la loro miglior resistenza, in particolare i secondi con un occhio all’ultima giornata del girone di Champions League contro il Milan.  Rossoneri che possono essere fiduciosi, almeno per quel che compete loro (il Psg non deve far punti a Dortmund): il Newcastle viene asfaltato per 3-0 ...
