Premier | il Tottenham non vince più | passa il West Ham Milan | visto il Newcastle? Ko 3-0 in casa dell’Everton | Estero

Leggi su justcalcio

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) 2023-12-08 00:08:00 Fermi tutti! Posticipi della 15esima giornata diLeague nella serata di Sant’Ambrogio: in campo alle 20:30 Everton-e tre quarti d’ora dopoHam. E’ una serata importantissima per gli Spurs, che dopo un avvio di campionato fotonico non vincono da quattro partite (3 sconfitte, 1 pareggio) e per i Toffees, che stanno cercando di risalire la china dopo la penalizzazione di 10 punti inflitta dalla FA. Hammers e Magpies opporranno la loro miglior resistenza, in particolare i secondi con un occhio all’ultima giornata del girone di Champions League contro il. Rossoneri che possono essere fiduciosi, almeno per quel che compete loro (il Psg non deve far punti a Dortmund): ilviene asfaltato per 3-0 ...