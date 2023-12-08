Highlights e gol Juventus-Napoli 1-0 | Serie A 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Juventus-Napoli 1-0: Serie A 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Il VIDEO dei gol e degli Highlights di Juventus-Napoli, match valevole per la quindicesima giornata del campionato di Serie A 2023/2024. All’Allianz Stadium primo tempo con grandi occasioni da una parte e dall’altra: prima Vlahovic, a botta sicura, viene murato da Natan sul più bello. Dall’altra parte Kvaratshkelia, tutto solo, spreca una clamorosa occasione e butta la palla alle stelle. Poi un miracolo di Szczesny nega a Di Lorenzo lo 0-1. Nella ripresa la solita zuccata di Gatti spacca la partita in due. Il Napoli prova a reagire, crea altre occasioni ma la Juventus si difende alla grande e porta a casa i tre punti. Sorpasso all’Inter in attesa di Inter-Udinese. IL VIDEO DEI GOL E DEGLI ...
