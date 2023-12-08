Granada CF-Athletic Bilbao (domenica 10 dicembre 2023 ore 16:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Leones di scena a Los Carmenes (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) L’Athletic Bilbao cercherà di chiudere in casa del Granada una settimana che potrebbe essere perfetta con un successo: i Leones, nel turno scorso di Liga, hanno travolto il Rayo a San Mamès, prima di passare facilmente il turno di Copa del Rey. Al momento gli uomini del Txingurri Valverde sono quinti in classifica e stanno InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
