Congratulations! Xianning | China Claims the Honor of “City of Your Choice” and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023), Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/On the night of December 7, 2023, theceremony of the 6thfor) was held atYuexiuCongress Center. Bogotá, Colombia; Chalandri, Greece; Gwangju, Republic of Korea; Kampala, Uganda; andwon the 6th. Among