Congratulations! Xianning, China Claims the Honor of “City of Your Choice” and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Guangzhou, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the night of December 7, 2023, the Award ceremony of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Guangzhou Award) was held at Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center. Bogotá, Colombia; Chalandri, Greece; Gwangju, Republic of Korea; Kampala, Uganda; and Xianning, China won the 6th Guangzhou Award. Among Leggi su sbircialanotizia
