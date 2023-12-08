Congratulations! Xianning | China Claims the Honor of “City of Your Choice” and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation

Guangzhou, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On the night of December 7, 2023, the Award ceremony of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Guangzhou Award) was held at Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center. Bogotá, Colombia; Chalandri, Greece; Gwangju, Republic of Korea; Kampala, Uganda; and Xianning, China won the 6th Guangzhou Award. Among
