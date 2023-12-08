Best Fifa Football Awards a Londra il 15 gennaio | attesa per il premio Puskas

Best Fifa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
Best Fifa Football Awards a Londra il 15 gennaio: attesa per il premio Puskas (Di venerdì 8 dicembre 2023) Sarà Londra il 15 gennaio ad ospitare i Best Fifa Football Awards del 2023. Nel corso dell’ottava edizione saranno premiati i migliori giocatori, allenatori, tifosi, gol e gesti di sportività. Le nomination per l’ottava edizione dei The Best Fifa Football Awards sono state annunciate lo scorso settembre. La Fifa annuncerà i finalisti per le categorie principali nelle prossime settimane. Nel corso della cerimonia saranno consegnati i seguenti undici premi: il premio come miglior giocatrice femminile dell’anno Fifa; il premio per il miglior giocatore maschile di Fifa; il premio per il miglior allenatore femminile ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Storia epica e ribelle dei calzettoni abbassati

... po' per effetto dei giocatori che hanno reso celebre l'usanza " geni come Cruijff e Best, grandi ... Come spiegato della sua commissione medica, la Fifa ha infatti imposto l'utilizzo di tale dispositivo ...

Fifa The Best Football Awards 2023: tra i candidati anche Inzaghi e Spalletti  Sky Sport

Anche Luciano Spalletti tra i candidati al 'The Best Fifa Men's Coach'  FIGC

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth prediction, odds: 2023 English Premier League picks, best bets for Dec. 9

Jon Eimer has locked in his Premier League picks and best bets for Saturday's Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match ...

Under-19 EURO elite round starts 20 March

The groups running from 20 to 26 March will produce the seven teams joining hosts Northern Ireland in July's finals.
Video su : Best Fifa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Best Fifa Best Fifa Football Awards Londra