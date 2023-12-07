(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) POWAY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/announced it is bringinginto Platform. This expanded availability is set to support theinfrastructure landscape by integrating's flexible and robusting solutions with's global interconnection ecosystem.is an enterprise-gradeoperating system that supports a wide range of industry-standard routing protocols andfunctions, from BGP to WireGuard. Being an open-source ...

Altre News in Rete:

Nuovo Vyatta vRouter 5600 per Brocade Top Trade

VyOS Networks brings VyOS Universal Router to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix Metal

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks announced it is bringing VyOS Universal Router into Platform Equinix. This expanded availability is set to support the network infrastructure ...

VyOS Networks Corporation: VyOS Networks brings VyOS Universal Router to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix Metal

VyOS Networks announced it is bringing VyOS Universal Router into Platform Equinix. This expanded availability is set to support the network infrastructure ...