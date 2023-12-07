VyOS Networks brings VyOS Universal Router to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix Metal (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) POWAY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VyOS Networks announced it is bringing VyOS Universal Router into Platform Equinix. This expanded availability is set to support the Network infrastructure landscape by integrating VyOS's flexible and robust Networking solutions with Equinix's global interconnection ecosystem. VyOS Universal Router is an enterprise-grade Network operating system that supports a wide range
VyOS Networks brings VyOS Universal Router to Equinix Network Edge and Equinix MetalPOWAY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks announced it is bringing VyOS Universal Router into Platform Equinix. This expanded availability is set to support the network infrastructure ...
