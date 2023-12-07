USA | McCarthy si dimetterà dal Congresso

Altre News in Rete:

McCarthy lascia la Camera, "servirò gli USA in modi nuovi" - blue News

Kevin, l'ex speaker repubblicano della Camera cacciato dal suo stesso partito dopo soli nove mesi, lascia ufficialmente il Congresso. Ho deciso di lasciare la Camera alla fine di quest'anno per ...

L’ex speaker della Camera degli Stati Uniti Kevin McCarthy si dimetterà dal Congresso Il Post

McCarthy lascia la Camera: «Servirò gli USA in modi nuovi» Corriere del Ticino

Letter to the editor: Blacklisting Palestinian supporters evokes McCarthyism

The recent blacklisting of actors and media personalities who speak in favor of the Palestinians has an eerie similarity to the McCarthyism of the 1950s. History has since vindicated the victims of ...

Ex-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress, raising Republican worries

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 — Ousted US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said yesterday that he will leave Congress at the end of this year, a move that raised anxieties among his fellow Republicans about the path ...