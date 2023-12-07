USA | McCarthy si dimetterà dal Congresso

USA McCarthy

USA: McCarthy si dimetterà dal Congresso (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il rappresentante Kevin McCarthy ha annunciato che si dimetterà dal Congresso USA. Con l’espulsione del rappresentante di New York George Santos e le dimissioni del rappresentante dell’Ohio Bill Johnson, e ora le dimissioni di McCarthy, è in bilico la maggioranza GOP alla Camera. McCarthy si dimetterà dal Congresso USA Il rappresentante Kevin McCarthy, estromesso a
