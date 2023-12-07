The Legend of Zelda alla Stazione Termini di Roma (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Il 2023 si è distinto per essere un anno significativo per Nintendo e per l'industria videoludica. Le nomination dei The Game Awards di quest'anno includono due titoli esclusivi di Nintendo per la categoria di miglior videogioco dell'anno: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, sequel del Game Of The Year 2017, ha ricevuto quattro nomination nelle categorie Best Action/Adventure, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music e Best Game Direction. In occasione di questi eventi, il 13 dicembre, alla Stazione di Roma Termini, si terrà un evento speciale che permetterà ai partecipanti di esplorare il regno di Hyrule. Questa iniziativa è il risultato di una collaborazione tra ...Leggi su forzearmatenews
Advertising
The Legend of Zelda : interessanti aggiornamenti sul live action
The Legend of Zelda non sarà come Il Signore degli Anelli - Wes Ball : "Come un film di Miyazaki live-action"
‘The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered’ disponibile dal 22 marzo
The Legend of Zelda : Machine Gun Kelly si propone come interprete di Link
Altre News in Rete:
Due videomaker siciliani spopolano in UK con storia di fantasmi innamoratiL'ultimo cortometraggio d'animazione si intitola, 'The Legend of Halloween Ghosts'. Un lavoro che ha già partecipato a diversi festival cinematografici internazionali ottenendo anche numerosi ...
The Legend of Zelda, il regista del film vuole che sia come Miyazaki ma live action Multiplayer.it
The Legend of Zelda: Wes Ball descrive il film come un "live-action diretto da Hayao Miyazaki" Cinefilos.it
The Game Awards 2023: data, orario, giochi e dove vederli in streamingTGA 2023: chi vincerà il Game of the Year I giochi candidati per il Game of the Year 2023 sono: Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 ...
The LegendVideo su : The Legend