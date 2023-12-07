The Legend of Zelda alla Stazione Termini di Roma

Autore : nuovasocieta
The Legend of Zelda alla Stazione Termini di Roma (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Il 2023 si è distinto per essere un anno significativo per Nintendo e per l'industria videoludica. Le nomination dei The Game Awards di quest'anno includono due titoli esclusivi di Nintendo per la categoria di miglior videogioco dell'anno: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, sequel del Game Of The Year 2017, ha ricevuto quattro nomination nelle categorie Best Action/Adventure, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music e Best Game Direction. In occasione di questi eventi, il 13 dicembre, alla Stazione di Roma Termini, si terrà un evento speciale che permetterà ai partecipanti di esplorare il regno di Hyrule. Questa iniziativa è il risultato di una collaborazione tra ...
Leggi su nuovasocieta
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Due videomaker siciliani spopolano in UK con storia di fantasmi innamorati

L'ultimo cortometraggio d'animazione si intitola, 'The Legend of Halloween Ghosts'. Un lavoro che ha già partecipato a diversi festival cinematografici internazionali ottenendo anche numerosi ...

The Legend of Zelda, il regista del film vuole che sia come Miyazaki ma live action  Multiplayer.it

The Legend of Zelda: Wes Ball descrive il film come un "live-action diretto da Hayao Miyazaki"  Cinefilos.it

The Game Awards 2023: data, orario, giochi e dove vederli in streaming

TGA 2023: chi vincerà il Game of the Year I giochi candidati per il Game of the Year 2023 sono: Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 ...

Super Mario RPG – Recensione

Una delle più iconiche avventure di Mario debutta in Europa grazie a Super Mario RPG. Ma cosa ne pensiamo di questo remake
Video su : The Legend
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Legend Legend Zelda alla Stazione Termini