The Last of Us Stagione 2 | uscita prevista nel 2025

The Last

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Autore : tuttotek
The Last of Us Stagione 2: uscita prevista nel 2025 (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) HBO Max ha confermato ufficialmente sui propri canali social che per la Stagione 2 di The Last of Us è prevista una uscita tra ben due anni, nel 2025 Il ritorno di The Last of Us dovrà necessariamente farsi attendere un po’ più a lungo di quanto molti fan speravano: HBO Max ha infatti confermato che l’uscita della seconda Stagione arriverà soltanto nel corso del 2025. La Stagione 2 di The Last of Us seguirà la conclusione della prima Stagione e sarà ispirata agli eventi visti nella Parte II del videogame, facendoci scoprire le prossime emozionanti esperienze che attendono Ellie. La piattaforma streaming ha infatti svelato nelle scorse ore un trailer con tutti gli show televisivi in ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

AI Fast Food Drive - Thrus Need Human Workers 70% of Time

The company, which went public last year, now says "off - site agents" working in locales such as the Philippines help during more than 70% of customer interactions to make sure its AI system doesn't ...

The Last of Us: Stagione 2, anno di uscita confermato ufficialmente da HBO Max  Multiplayer.it

  1. La modalità roguelike di The Last of Us: Parte 2 Remastered è più di una semplice novità  IGN ITALY
  2. The Last of Us Parte II Remastered è disponibile in preordine  Tiscali
  3. The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered per PS5: ok il prezzo è giusto  Everyeye Videogiochi

Cult of the Lamb: anche diversi studios indie provano a offrire l’inserimento di rapporti XXX per aumentare gli iscritti

Sulla scia di quanto buono fatto dal profilo di Cult of The Lamb per guadagnare iscritti, alcuni studi indipendenti hanno provato a emularli per crescere.

The Last of Us Stagione 2: uscita prevista nel 2025

HBO Max ha confermato sui propri canali social che per la stagione 2 di The Last of Us è prevista una uscita tra ben due anni, nel 2025.
Video su : The Last
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Last Last Stagione uscita prevista 2025