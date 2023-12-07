The Game Awards 2023 | le previsioni sui vincitori delle principali categorie

(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) I Thesono l’evento videoludico dell’anno e per questo motivo l’attesa è molto alta. Considerati gli Oscar dei videogiochi, nel corso della serata vengono premiati i titoli che più hanno caratterizzato l’anno, oltre a presentare trailer di videogiochi tanto attesi. Ad accaparrarsi il maggior numero di nomination è stato Baldur’s Gate 3, con ben nove candidature. Subito sotto abbiamo Alan Wake 2 e Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, con 8 nominations. Parlando del, si può tranquillamente affermare che sia stato un’ottima annata per il mondo videoludico. Oltre ai tre titoli già citati, sono usciti The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (seguito del GOTY The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) e Super Mario Bros. Wonder, il primo platform tradizionale di Super Mario dai tempi di New Super Mario Bros. U del 2012. Sono arrivati ...

Altre News in Rete:

Torna 'Metropolitan': il live action role - play sulla metropolitana linea C di Roma. Intervista a Umberto Francia

La serie tv nasce infatti da "Institute", un documentario che racconta a sua volta "Jejune Institute" un alternate realityorganizzato a San Francisco tra il 2008 e il 2011. Ho ...

The Game Awards 2023: il programma della Maratona di Multiplayer.it, con Cortocircuito speciale Multiplayer.it

The Game Awards 2023, stanotte il grande evento dedicato ai videogiochi: orario e lista dei giochi presenti IGN ITALY

Cult of the Lamb: anche diversi studios indie provano a offrire l’inserimento di rapporti XXX per aumentare gli iscritti

Sulla scia di quanto buono fatto dal profilo di Cult of The Lamb per guadagnare iscritti, alcuni studi indipendenti hanno provato a emularli per crescere.

GamesBeat and Xsolla Announce Global 2024 Tour Bringing Gaming Industry Insights and Diversity Initiatives to Cities Worldwide

Details regarding additional cities and dates will be announced, highlighting the tour's potential to draw a diverse audience, including game developers, publishers, and tech enthusiasts. "We are ...