Start list Super-G femminile St Moritz 2023 | pettorali e italiane al via

(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Ladel-Gdi St.che si disputerà venerdì 8 dicembre con inizio fissato per le ore 10:30. Prosegue faticosamente la Coppa del Mondo di sci alpino/2024 e dopo la straordinaria doppietta di Federica Brignone in Canada, si torna sulle nevi europee per un week-end di velocità. Sono ben nove le azzurre ai nastri di partenza: la stessa Brignone, Sofia Goggia, Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni, le sorelle Delago, Roberta Melesi, Laura Pirovano e Teresa Runggaldier. Quest’ultima prende il posto di Karoline Pichner che ha preso una botta al ginocchio in seguito a una caduta e verrà rivalutata domani in funzione delle altre due gare. LADEL-GDI ...

Altre News in Rete:

Ladder Raises $12 Million Series A to Demystify Strength Training and Accelerate Growth

For more information and toa 7 - day free trial, visit joinladder.com . About Ladder ... Continua a leggere GeoLinks Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Businessfor General Excellence Business ...

Primo superG femminile St. Moritz 2023, start list e programmazione tv e streaming Scimagazine

Biathlon - Start list della sprint femminile di Hochfilzen: Wierer e Vittozzi alla caccia del podio in Tirolo FondoItalia.it

Best under £25 beauty and self-care gifts to give for Christmas 2023

If you're working through your Christmas shopping list and there are some recipients on your list who love beauty and skincare, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. We've rounded up the best ...

Lithuania to investigate possession of Lithuanian citizenship by relatives of Russian oligarch Abramovich

The Migration Department of the Interior Ministry has been tasked with examining the list of individuals ... consider subscribing to our Patreon starting from 5$ per month. We are immensely grateful.