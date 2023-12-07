Rangers vs Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il Rangers continuerà a cercare di mantenere il passo del Celtic in vetta alla Scottish Premiership sabato 9 dicembre, quando ospiterà il Dundee. Gli ospiti sono attualmente a metà classifica, ma cercheranno di vendicarsi dopo il precedente incontro con i Gers di questa stagione. Il calcio di inizio di Rangers vs Dundee è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Rangers vs Dundee a che punto sono le due squadre Rangers I Rangers hanno proseguito il loro eccellente periodo di forma nel turno infrasettimanale affrontando l’Hearts: il gol di Abdallah Sima si è rivelato sufficiente per assicurare una vittoria per 1-0, allungando il divario tra le due squadre in classifica. Se da un lato i Gers si sono allontanati ulteriormente dai Jambos, ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
