Altre News in Rete:

Newcastle, De Gea può essere una possibilità. Il nodo rimane l'ingaggio

Il ritorno di David Dein Premier League non è più pura immaginazione. Perché qualcosa si sta muovendo nelle zone di, dove c'è la necessità di ingaggiare un portiere di prim'ordine successivamente al brutto ...

Newcastle, caccia al portiere: de Gea è interessato ma lo stipendio non sarà lo stesso di Manchester Milan News

NEWCASTLE - Howe: "De Gea Crediamo molto in Dubravka" Napoli Magazine

Newcastle near €25m deal for first January signing as Howe barges Tottenham, Palace aside for Juventus talent

The Bianconeri have reportedly given the green light to the sale of the player, with reports in Italy claiming the attacker now looks destined to sign for the Magpies ...

David De Gea call made as Nick Pope injury splits fanbase over Newcastle United transfer plans

First choice goalkeeper Pope is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with former Manchester United stopper De Gea touted as a possible January replacement ...