Newcastle, De Gea può essere una possibilità. Il nodo rimane l’ingaggio (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il portiere ha detto "si" ad un possibile approdo al Newcastle. Il problema rimane l'ingaggio, non da 20 milioni come quello che percepiva a ManchesterLeggi su itasportpress
Newcastle, De Gea può essere una possibilità. Il nodo rimane l'ingaggioIl ritorno di David De Gea in Premier League non è più pura immaginazione. Perché qualcosa si sta muovendo nelle zone di Newcastle , dove c'è la necessità di ingaggiare un portiere di prim'ordine successivamente al brutto ...
