Motherwell vs St Johnstone – probabili formazioni

Motherwell Johnstone

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Autore : sport.periodicodaily
Motherwell vs St Johnstone – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il Motherwell continuerà a cercare di fermare la sua scarsa forma fisica dopo aver sofferto per 12 partite di fila in tutte le competizioni senza ottenere una vittoria quando ospiterà il St Johnstone questo fine settimana. Gli ospiti sono a pari punti con gli Steelmen ed entrambe le squadre si trovano appena sopra la zona retrocessione della Scottish Premiership, il che mette molta pressione su questa partita. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell vs St Johnstone è previsto sabato 9 dicembre alle 16 Anteprima della partita Motherwell vs St Johnstone a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Martedì è stata una serata da dimenticare per Stuart Kettlewell: il Motherwell ha allungato la sua striscia di vittorie a 12 partite, venendo sconfitto ...
Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Le partite di oggi, martedì 7 novembre 2023 - Calciomagazine

Johnstone - Motherwell 20:45 SUDAFRICA PREMIER LEAGUE Cape Town City - Chippa United 18:30 Orlando - Sekhukhune 18:30 Royal AM - Golden Arrows 18:30 Stellenbosch - Richards Bay 18:30 URUGUAY COPA ...

Preview: Motherwell vs. St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups  Sports Mole

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Tips, 09/12/2023.  Ghanasoccernet.com

Pick your Motherwell XI for visit of Saints

Motherwell welcome St Johnstone to Fir Park on Saturday and after their 3-0 defeat against Ross County are without a win in 12 games. Put yourself in the managers shoes and pick your starting XI here.

Stuart Kettlewell warns Motherwell fans abuse won't motivate him more as he gears up for job fight

Stuart Kettlewell understands Motherwell fans' fury with him and his team, but warned abuse won't motivate them any more as they try and halt a dismal run of form. The Fir Park boss is under immense ...
Video su : Motherwell Johnstone
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Motherwell Johnstone Motherwell Johnstone probabili formazioni