Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain

Masdar and

Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

COP28, Expo City Dubai; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH have signed a deal to Explore Developing a Green Hydrogen plant in central Spain with a view to decarbonizing Europe's hard-to-abate sectors.    As world leaders
Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --COP28, Expo City Dubai; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH ...

