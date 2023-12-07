Masdar and VERBUND to Explore Developing Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production in Spain (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
COP28, Expo City Dubai; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH have signed a deal to Explore Developing a Green Hydrogen plant in central Spain with a view to decarbonizing Europe's hard-to-abate sectors. As world leaders negotiate at the UN's Climate Change Conference COP28 in the UAE, clean energy pioneers Masdar and VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH moved forward with plans to analyze the feasibility of building one of Europe's Largest Green Hydrogen Production plants ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
