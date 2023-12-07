Manchester United | ten Hag | «Mercato di gennaio? I grandi giocatori non lasciano i loro club in inverno»

Manchester United - Amrabat : 'Ten Hag fantastico - siamo tutti con lui'
Manchester United e Manchester City gareggeranno per il teenager francese voluto da “tutte le principali squadre” : rapporto
Manchester United - Chelsea 2 - 1 : McTominay fa doppietta - Ten Hag rialza la testa
Il Bayern ripete l'operazione de Ligt: un altro big saluta la JuventusSecondo le dichiarazioni di 'Ekrem Konur', il talentuoso difensore di 26 anni sarebbe ora oggetto di interesse da parte di squadre di prim'ordine come Bayern Monaco, Manchester United, Tottenham e ...
I racconti di Matic: “Manchester United Pogba e Sancho ritardatari cronici” ItaSportPress
"Sancho, Casemiro e Varane sul mercato! Ten Hag punta su Maguire e McTominay"Il tecnico non ha dubbi e dall'Inghilterra arrivano notizie sul futuro di alcuni calciatori del Manchester United ...