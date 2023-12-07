Manchester United | ten Hag | «Mercato di gennaio? I grandi giocatori non lasciano i loro club in inverno»

Manchester United

Manchester United, ten Hag: «Mercato di gennaio? I grandi giocatori non lasciano i loro club in inverno» (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Erik ten Hag, allenatore del Manchester United, ha parlato al termine della sfida contro il Chelsea del Mercato di gennaio Erik ten Hag, allenatore del Manchester United, ha parlato al termine della sfida contro il Chelsea del Mercato di gennaio. PAROLE – «Come club, devi cercare di migliorarti, quindi se riesci a trovare di meglio ed è qualcosa di realistico dal punto di vista finanziario e con il fair play finanziario, penso che il club debba seguirlo. Ma realisticamente la maggior parte delle volte in inverno non si riescono ad attirare i migliori giocatori. Non lasciano i loro club in inverno. Si tratta al ...
