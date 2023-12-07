Manchester United | Amrabat | 'Ten Hag fantastico | siamo tutti con lui'

Manchester United

Intervenuto ai microfoni di BeIN Sport, Sofyan Amrabat, ha parlato del suo tecnico, Ten Hag: "siamo tutti con lui. È un allenatore...
AMRABAT, Ten Hag fantastico, tutti dalla sua parte

Sofyan Amrabat è diventato il primo giocatore del Manchester United a rispondere alle voci secondo cui Erik ten Hag avrebbe perso alcuni membri della squadra. Il marocchino ex Fiorentina, ...

Il “capitano” attacca Matic: “Spogliatoio tradito”

Nemanja Matic è giudicato colpevole di aver tradito lo spogliatoio. Ecco il verdetto dell’ex capitano dopo le rivelazioni del centrocampista serbo, passato dalla Roma al Rennes in estate.
