Liverpool | Matip out a lungo? Si guarda in Brasile

Liverpool Matip

Liverpool, Matip out a lungo? Si guarda in Brasile (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il Liverpool di Jurgen Klopp dovrà fare a meno fino alla fine della stagione di Joel Matip. L'ex Schalke o4 potrebbe aver riportato...
Liverpool, apprensione per Matip: si teme la rottura del crociato

Commenta per primo Il Liverpool si prepara ad affrontare lo Sheffield United, nel turno infrasettimanale, ma i pensieri sono tutti rivolti al difensore Joel Matip . Il camerunense è stato costretto ad uscire nel secondo ...

Joel Matip: Liverpool defender suffers ACL injury, confirms Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Joel Matip is likely to miss the rest of Liverpool's season, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming the defender has suffered a serious knee injury.

Jurgen Klopp confirms huge Liverpool injury blow that could end star's Anfield career

Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, but the evening was marred by concerning injury updates ...
