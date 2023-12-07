House of the Dragon 3 e 4 | George R R Martin anticipa i lavori sulle nuove stagioni

(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Ilper la terza e quarta stagione diof thesono già iniziati e si tratta di una notizia certa, visto che a darla è lo stessoR.R.dalle pagine del suo blog. Lo scrittore del volume Fire & Blood, che ha ispirato la serie tv prequel della HBO, ha anche svelato di aver visto in esclusiva di primi due episodi della seconda stagione e di esserne rimasto colpito. L’occasione è stato il suo recente viaggio a Londra per incontrarsi con il suo editore. Il momento migliore del viaggio deve essere stata l’anteprima che lo showrunner Ryan Condal mi ha dato dei primi due episodi diof the2. Ovviamente sono poco obiettivo nel parlare di qualsiasi cosa basatamie opere. Ma ho pensato che entrambi gli episodi ...

Altre News in Rete:

Food, Roma: torna "The After Tea at Butterfly Loft"

Torna domani 'After Tea at Butterfly Loft', l'evento in stile Goa che coinvolge le due crew più ... in un susseguirsi di sonorità che spazieranno dall'al funky e fino all'elettronica alla ...

House of the Dragon 2, la nuova stagione della serie tv uscirà nel 2024 Sky Tg24

“The House That Stood”, film ambientato a San Pietro Avellana - Forche Caudine Forche Caudine-Molisani

HighRadius appoints Greg McStravick as the new Chief Revenue Officer

Before the availability of autonomous software, finance stakeholders had to pick between a digital replacement of a paper-based solution or build & maintain custom RPA/AI-based tools in-house. In ...

Io ti salverò. Il thriller di Hitchcock (con lo zampino di Salvador Dalí) è tornato al cinema

Il capolavoro diretto da Hitchcock, con Gregory Peck e Ingrid Bergman e con le scenografie di Salvador Dalí, è al cinema in versione restaurata in 4k ...