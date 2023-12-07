Highlights e gol Fiorentina-Parma 6-3 dopo rigori | ottavi Coppa Italia 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Fiorentina-Parma 6-3 dopo rigori: ottavi Coppa Italia 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Fiorentina-Parma 6-3 dopo i rigori, match valido per gli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia 2023/2024. Al Franchi clamoroso e sontuoso primo tempo dei ducali, che con Bernabé la sbloccano per poi raddoppiare grazie a Bonny. I viola reagiscono e si procurano un rigore derubricato però dal Var in punizione dal limite. Nella ripresa gli emiliani sembrano poter gestire, ma nel finale subiscono il gol di Nzola e poi c’è il rigore col Var trasformato da Sottil per il pareggio insperato che trascina tutto ai supplementari e poi ai rigori. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti. LE PAGELLE SportFace.
