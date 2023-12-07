Eurobank Asset Management MFMC invests in Mintus

Eurobank Asset Management MFMC invests in Mintus

LONDON and ATHENS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Mintus Global Limited (Mintus), announces that Eurobank Asset Management MFMC (Eurobank Asset Management), a 100% owned subsidiary of Eurobank S.A. (Eurobank has acquired a minority stake in Mintus Global Limited (Mintus). This investment will trigger further collaboration between the parties in the field of alternative investment Asset categories. The collaboration will combine Eurobank's expertise across alternatives with Mintus' high-tech solutions offered through the cutting edge fractionalized alternative Asset platform operated by its FCA regulated ...
