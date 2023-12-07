Eurobank Asset Management MFMC invests in Mintus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) LONDON and ATHENS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/Global Limited (), announces that), a 100% owned subsidiary ofS.A. (has acquired a minority stake inGlobal Limited (). This investment will trigger further collaboration between the parties in the field of alternative investmentcategories. The collaboration will combine's expertise across alternatives with' high-tech solutions offered through the cutting edge fractionalized alternativeplatform operated by its FCA regulated ...