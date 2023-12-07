DMEGC Solar modules passed IEC extended stress tests | certified by TÜV Rheinland

Recently, DMEGC Solar PV modules successfully obtained the IEC TS 63209-1:2021 extended stress tests certification issued by TÜV Rheinland, once again demonstrating the excellent quality and reliable performance of its module products. IEC 63209 is an international standard for the testing of photovoltaic module expansion stress, published by the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Infinite Power, Infinite Future, DMEGC Solar Named its N - type Modules InfinityHENGDIAN, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - DMEGC Solar has taken a key step in the pursuit of infinite possibilities and sustainable development by naming its N - type TOPCon module product Infinity, which means unlimited power and unlimited ...
DMEGC Solar Secures Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) Certification from EPD ItalyIn a recent development, DMEGC Solar has successfully acquired the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificate from EPD Italy for its photovoltaic (PV) modules. This achievement stands as a ...