CHINT Named "ESG Innovation Enterprise" by Forbes China

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Recently, the Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection event was held in Shenzhen. Government leaders, business representatives, ESG experts, and others attended the event to share best ESG practices and discuss innovative ESG thinking. Luan Guangfu, the Acting President of CHINT Group, was invited to attend the event and
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Forbes China ESG Innovation Enterprise Selection event was held in Shenzhen. Government leaders, business representatives, ESG experts, and ...
