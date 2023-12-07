(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/CHGRenewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), as an expert in the PV industry and practitioner of green and low-carbon concepts, has delivered itstechnologies andforand sustainable development at the United Nations Framework Convention on(UNFCCC)summit. Dr. Liu Zhifeng, General Manager of CHG, was invited to share his views and experiences about the key role of the PV industry in global energy transformation and promoting sustainable development at the "Nature Day - Win-Win and Responsibility for Global...

Altre News in Rete:

Pogba, procura antidoping chiede 4 anni di squalifica Vetrina Tv

CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd.: CHG ENSOL Delivers Innovative Solutions for Climate Change at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG ENSOL), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), as an expert in the PV industry and ...

CHG ENSOL Delivers Innovative Solutions for Climate Change at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHG ENSOL Renewable Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG ENSOL), a subsidiary of Central Holding Group (stock code: HK.01735), as an expert in the PV industry and practit ...