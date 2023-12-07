AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In-Vehicle Systems Security Solutions (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cyberSecurity and mobility Solutions company, announced its Partnership With Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., a global IT service provider and system integrator. The two companies have agreed to provide joint offerings and consulting services covering V2X and in-Vehicle Systems Security to Japanese automotive OEMs and Leggi su sbircialanotizia
AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cyberSecurity and mobility Solutions company, announced its Partnership With Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., a global IT service provider and system integrator. The two companies have agreed to provide joint offerings and consulting services covering V2X and in-Vehicle Systems Security to Japanese automotive OEMs and Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In-Vehicle Systems Security SolutionsSEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company, announced its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., a globa ...
Autocrypt Co., Ltd.: AUTOCRYPT Partners With Hitachi Solutions on V2X and In-Vehicle Systems Security SolutionsAUTOCRYPT, an industry-leading automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company, announced its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
AUTOCRYPT PartnersVideo su : AUTOCRYPT Partners