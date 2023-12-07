Al Nassr-Al Riyadh, Saudi Pro League: tv in chiaro, formazioni, pronostici (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Al Nassr-Al Riyadh è una partita della sedicesima giornata della Saudi Pro League e si gioca venerdì alle ore 19:00: tv, streaming, formazioni, pronostici. Si allontana la vetta della classifica e di conseguenza anche il titolo per l’Al-Nassr, sconfitto 3-0 nel derby di venerdì scorso dagli acerrimi rivali dell’Al-Hilal. Un 3-0 senza possibilità di appello per Cristiano Ronaldo e compagni, che forse avevano una delle ultime opportunità di riaprire una corsa per il titolo che al momento sembra essere già archiviata. Otavio (Instagram)L’attaccante portoghese era su tutte le furie a fine match ed ha sfogato tutta la frustrazione nei confronti dell’arbitro a causa di un gol annullato per un fuorigioco dubbio. CR7 ha addirittura fatto un gesto inequivocabile al direttore di ...Leggi su ilveggente
