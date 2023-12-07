AEW Dynamite 06/12/23 Anteprima Copia (Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) TBS trasmetterà questa notte l’episodio numero 218 di AEW Dynamite, in diretta dal Bell centre de Montreal, QC. Ecco la card aggiornata: Titolo TNT: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland Titolo mondiale Femminile AEW Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue MJF e Samoa Joe vs. due membri del team The Devil AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Swerve Strickland (6) vs. Mark Briscoe (0) AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Jon Moxley (6) vs. Rush (3) AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Jay Lethal (0) vs. Jay White (3) L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
