AEW Dynamite 06 12 23 Anteprima Copia

(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) TBS trasmetterà questa notte l'episodio numero 218 di AEW, in diretta dal Bell centre de Montreal, QC. Ecco la card aggiornata: Titolo TNT: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland Titolo mondiale Femminile AEW Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue MJF e Samoa Joe vs. due membri del team The Devil AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Swerve Strickland (6) vs. Mark Briscoe (0) AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Jon Moxley (6) vs. Rush (3) AEW Continental Classic (Gold League – Giornata 3)Jay Lethal (0) vs. Jay White (3)

