(Di giovedì 7 dicembre 2023) Dopo aver rivelato di aver preso parte attivamente alla decisione per il licenziamento di CM Punk,(parte del Comitato Disciplinare AEW) avrebbe sancito una nuova regola di comportamento social per i wrestler e le lottatrici sotto contratto con ladi Tony Khan. Almeno secondo il report di Fightful, spesso molto attendibile. Multe in arrivo per chi mette in cattiva luce la AEW sui social, i dettagli Durante il podcast Fightful’s The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp ha confermato questa indiscrezione, affermando che due lottatori sarebbero già stati raggiunti da dei provvedimenti in tal senso. Con questa scelta dell’American Dragon, e non solo, la AEW sta cercando di evitare troppi attestati di malcontento, soprattutto legati al booking ricevuto da alcuni atleti. Nonostante sembri, a molti, una decisione ...

Altre News in Rete:

AEW: Bryan Danielson sergente di ferro, multate le star che parlano male della federazione Zona Wrestling

Bryan Danielson nomina due wrestler AEW per il BCC The Shield Of Wrestling

Bryan Danielson names the wrestler who should be Sting's final opponent at AEW Revolution

It’s official, Sting will wrestle his final match at next year’s Revolution but who should be in the opposite corner against the icon

AEW: Tutti i match annunciati per Rampage (8 dicembre)

Dopo la puntata di Dynamite, la AEW ha annunciato i match che vedremo nel prossimo episodio di Rampage, show che si terrà nella notte di venerdì 8 dicembre ...